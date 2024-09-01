DMA Arts & Letters Live: Liane Moriarty

As part of the DMA Arts & Letters Live series, author Liane Moriarty will be in conversation with Susan Norman from SMU.

Moriarty’s new novel Here One Momentis a deft rumination on free will, destiny, and our innate need for certainty in an uncertain world. On an ordinary flight, something extraordinary happens: an unremarkable older woman just minutes before landing, suddenly rises from her seat and - with startling efficiency - shares with each passenger the age and cause of their death.

For six passengers the prophecies are deeply unsettling as she predicts their end is in the very near future. Most are able to convince themselves that this encounter was nothing more than the ravings of an unwell woman - that is until her predictions start coming to pass. A modern-day Jane Austen who humorously skewers social mores while spinning a web of mystery, Moriarty asks readers to consider whether you would do things differently if you were told you only had a certain amount of time left to live.

Moriarty is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, Nine Perfect Strangers, and What Alice Forgot. Three of her novels have been adapted for the screen, including the Emmy-winning HBO limited series, Big Little Lies.