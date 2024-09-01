DMA Arts & Letters Live: Patrick Bringley

All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley provides a fascinating, revelatory portrait of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Millions of people climb the grand marble staircase to visit the Museum every year, but only the guards who roam unobtrusively in dark blue suits have unrestricted access to its treasures. When his older brother is diagnosed with fatal cancer, Bringley seeks an escape from the mundane clamor of daily life as a staffer at the New Yorker, finding solace as a guard in the most beautiful place he knows.

To his surprise, this temporary refuge becomes his life for a decade. He enters the museum as a ghost, silent and almost invisible, but soon finds his tribe: the artworks and their creators and the lively subculture of museum guards - a gorgeous mosaic of artists, musicians, blue-collar stalwarts, immigrants, cutups, and dreamers. As his bonds with his colleagues and the art grow, he realizes how fortunate he is to work in this little world, and how much it resembles the best aspects of the larger world to which he gradually, gratefully returns.