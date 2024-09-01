DMA Arts & Letters Live: Texas Bound

Texas Bound features an evening of stars on stage reading short stories by Texas-connected authors - sometimes poignant, often witty, and always thought-provoking.

Texas Bound is hosted and directed by Tina Parker, Co-Artistic Director and Company Manager at Kitchen Dog Theater. She has also appeared at the Dallas Theater Center, Theatre Three, Undermain Theatre, and more. Parker has many film and TV credits, including roles in Land of Gold andMinari, and a recurring role on the award-winning series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

