Doing Good in Dallas will host its annual Rhinestone Cowboy Christmas Gala in support of Day of Joy, with Robin Thicke set to perform. The holiday event gives local children and teens a chance to choose gifts, share a meal, and take photos with Santa.

Doing Good in Dallas has named Dallas Wings standout and Dallas sports icon Arike Ogunbowale its new honorary ambassador. In the role, Ogunbowale will bring her commitment to the Dallas community and her passion for giving back to local children to the nonprofit’s work.