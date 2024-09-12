Eataly presents Street Food Fest

At Street Food Fest, guests can peruse the "streets" of Eataly and enjoy some of Dallas' best street foods and unique bites, as well as live music, face painting, and games. Vendors will include Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, Loro Asian Smokehouse, Cake Bar, Herby's Burgers, La Casita Bakeshop, Asian Mint, and Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen.
