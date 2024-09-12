Eataly presents Street Food Fest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Eataly

At Street Food Fest, guests can peruse the "streets" of Eataly and enjoy some of Dallas' best street foods and unique bites, as well as live music, face painting, and games. Vendors will include Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, Loro Asian Smokehouse, Cake Bar, Herby's Burgers, La Casita Bakeshop, Asian Mint, and Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen.

At Street Food Fest, guests can peruse the "streets" of Eataly and enjoy some of Dallas' best street foods and unique bites, as well as live music, face painting, and games. Vendors will include Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, Loro Asian Smokehouse, Cake Bar, Herby's Burgers, La Casita Bakeshop, Asian Mint, and Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen.

WHEN

WHERE

Eataly Dallas
8687 N Central Expy #2172, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://www.eataly.com/us_en/street-food-fest-2024-09-22-17485

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.