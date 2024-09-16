Eisemann Center presents An Evening with Ina Garten

Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) is the author of 13 bestselling cookbooks, a beloved Food Network personality, Instagram sensation, and cultural icon. She is the host of Be My Guest and Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and Max, for which she has won five Emmy Awards and three James Beard Awards.

Garten is publishing her long-awaited memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, in which she presents an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table.