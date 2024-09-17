Eisemann Center presents Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda

At Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,, Mandy Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Lin-Manuel Miranda's compositions. The concert will feature fresh interpretations of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.

