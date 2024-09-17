Eisemann Center presents Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez

At Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,, Mandy Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Lin-Manuel Miranda's compositions. The concert will feature fresh interpretations of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.

At Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,, Mandy Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Lin-Manuel Miranda's compositions. The concert will feature fresh interpretations of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/10362/d/mandy-gonzalez

TICKET INFO

$35-$65

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.