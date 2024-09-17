Eisemann Center presents Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez
At Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,, Mandy Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Lin-Manuel Miranda's compositions. The concert will feature fresh interpretations of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.
At Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda,, Mandy Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Lin-Manuel Miranda's compositions. The concert will feature fresh interpretations of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.
WHEN
WHERE
Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations