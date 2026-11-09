Emerald City Band presents Rock the 27 New Year's Eve Party

Party band Emerald City Band will bring its high-energy fun, non-stop to Allen on New Year’s Eve for Rock the 27. The band brings the music, production, energy and party atmosphere that have made their annual event memorable.

Party band Emerald City Band will bring its high-energy fun, non-stop to Allen on New Year’s Eve for Rock the 27. The band brings the music, production, energy and party atmosphere that have made their annual event memorable.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.