At the Ennis Bluebonnet Run, racers can participate in a timed 10K or 5K, a timed Kids 5K for ages 12 and under, or a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. The 5K and 10K take runners along roads and trails near Lake Clark Park and Kachina Prairie.
Proceeds support CROME’s scholarship and mentorship programs for Ellis County students.
At the Ennis Bluebonnet Run, racers can participate in a timed 10K or 5K, a timed Kids 5K for ages 12 and under, or a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. The 5K and 10K take runners along roads and trails near Lake Clark Park and Kachina Prairie.
Proceeds support CROME’s scholarship and mentorship programs for Ellis County students.
WHEN
WHERE
The Avenue Church - Ennis Campus
2300 W Ennis Ave #751192, Ennis, TX 75119, USA
https://www.bluebonnetrun.com/
TICKET INFO
$25-$70
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.