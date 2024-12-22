EZ Band and Bidi Bidi Banda in concert

EZ Band was founded by a group of close-knit friends who share a deep passion for redefining the boundaries of Hispanic regional music. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of Norteño, Cumbia, and more, the band has cultivated a signature sound that blends the old with the new. By fusing classic rhythms with contemporary influences, EZ Band is pioneering a movement that speaks to the heart of multicultural audiences.

Bidi Bidi Banda is Austin's first all-star Selena Tribute. Composed of members of some of Texas' premier latin bands, Bidi Bidi Banda is the refried dream of Stephanie Bergara, a native Austinite who grew up listening to Tejano radio and singing in to a hair brush while wearing her mother's red lipstick. The band's interpretation of Selena's greatest hits will leave you belting lyrics, doing the washing machine and reliving greatness of the Queen of Tejano Music.