After a 23-year run at the Bath House Cultural Center and a five-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Festival of Independent Theatres returns in a brand-new location, Theatre Three and its downstair space, Theatre Too.

This year's lineup features a number of projects, including an immersive, Spanish language play cycle about love; a heart-pounding rock musical starring local leading man Gregory Lush; Tilda Grace’s movement-based re-telling of a classic piece of literature; and Spank Bank Time Machine, the whirlwind, fever dream with a message from self-described trauma clown, John Michael.

The Theatre Too space sees local playwright Janae Hatchett shine a light on mental illness with New and Improving, while Jaymes Gregory examines the work of pop artist Daniel Johnston in Hi, How Are You?The Unfinished Show. It's also the place to spend An Evening with Penis, presented by Pegasus Theatre, and catch Man on Man, from the comedic mind of Jeff Swearingen.

Fans of cabaret will have plenty to love about Love is a Many Splintered Thing featuring Jodi Crawford Wright and I’m Literally Every Woman starring Sarah Powell, inspired by the now-famous Barbie monologue. Other performers include local favorite Quintin Jones and Stede Bonnet star Laura Lyman Payne. On the Improv front will be late-night shows from Mama Tried, Dry Clean Only, and The Imps.

There will also be a '70s/'80s disco party and a special mystery show. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.