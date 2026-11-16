Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert is a high-energy K-pop revue with live vocals, choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals across two 45-minute acts. The set spans hits from BLACKPINK, Katseye, NewJeans and the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs from KPop Demon Hunters.

Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert is a high-energy K-pop revue with live vocals, choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals across two 45-minute acts. The set spans hits from BLACKPINK, Katseye, NewJeans and the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs from KPop Demon Hunters.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.