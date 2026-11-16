Photo courtesy of Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert
Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert is a high-energy K-pop revue with live vocals, choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals across two 45-minute acts. The set spans hits from BLACKPINK, Katseye, NewJeans and the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs from KPop Demon Hunters.
Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert is a high-energy K-pop revue with live vocals, choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals across two 45-minute acts. The set spans hits from BLACKPINK, Katseye, NewJeans and the HUNTR/X and Saja Boys songs from KPop Demon Hunters.