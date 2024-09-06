Friends of the Dallas Public Library presents A Diamond Date with Author Rena Pederson

Friends of the Dallas Public Library will present an evening with celebrated author Rena Pederson, whose latest work, The King of Diamonds: The Search for the Elusive Texas Jewel Thief, has captured the attention of Dallas literary enthusiasts and history buffs since its release.

The event marks the kickoff of the Friends’ 75th anniversary celebration, marking 75 years of support for the Dallas Public Library and its vital literacy and community programs.

Guests will enjoy a seated dinner and a presentation of Pederson’s latest work. Pederson, who conducted some of the research and writing for her book at the Dallas Public Library, will share insights from her time delving into the history of Dallas.