Galleri Urbane presents Benjamin Terry: "Done Being Cool" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Done Being Cool," a solo exhibition of new work by painter Benjamin Terry. As the title suggests, the exhibition centers around a rift, a shift, an evolution. What has come before provides a foundation, but the approach has shifted.

For more than a decade, the artist has worked with plywood surfaces, but the language of construction has altered. What he may have built as "haphazard, clunky constructions," raw expressions of material, rough-hewn and almost clumsy, have become more refined and polished.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 4.