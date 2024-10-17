Galleri Urbane presents Benjamin Terry: "Done Being Cool" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Benjamin Terry

Galleri Urbane will present "Done Being Cool," a solo exhibition of new work by painter Benjamin Terry. As the title suggests, the exhibition centers around a rift, a shift, an evolution. What has come before provides a foundation, but the approach has shifted.

For more than a decade, the artist has worked with plywood surfaces, but the language of construction has altered. What he may have built as "haphazard, clunky constructions," raw expressions of material, rough-hewn and almost clumsy, have become more refined and polished.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
