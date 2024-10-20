Galleri Urbane presents John Miranda: "Viajero" opening reception

WHEN
Following a trip to the Philippines, recent works by John Miranda constitute a shift in compositional structure including swirling vines, hanging lamps, resting cats and dogs frame the snapshot-based works. The artist views objects with human qualities and believes they have a story to tell and have lived a life just like the rest. These objects come from his wandering; cellphone pictures taken in an instant inform the sketches for his encaustic panels.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 28.
Admission is free.