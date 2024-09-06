Galleri Urbane presents Juan Alberto Negroni: "Revaluation of Origin" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Galleri Urbane

Galleri Urbane will present "Revaluation of Origin," an exhibition of work by Juan Alberto Negroni. This is the first solo show for Negroni, who has participated as a visiting artist in numerous group shows at the gallery since 2018.

Temporality is evanescent in the artist’s new work. Or, rather, everything might be a mirage. In this first intentional foray into artificial intelligence, Negroni uses the technology as a potent tool in a partnership laced with dualities that culminates in a new vision, at once dulcet and haunting, ancient and modern.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
