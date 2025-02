Friends of the Nicholson Memorial Library System and Garland Cultural Arts will present Artrageous, an interactive visual concert blending music with live art. Audiences can take an immersive journey while stimulating their minds and senses.

Friends of the Nicholson Memorial Library System and Garland Cultural Arts will present Artrageous, an interactive visual concert blending music with live art. Audiences can take an immersive journey while stimulating their minds and senses.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.