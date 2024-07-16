Genesis First Ladies' Bruncheon

Photo by Kendrix Wesley Photography

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support will present an afternoon of faith and fundraising at the 7th Annual First Ladies' Bruncheon. The event brings members of the faith community together for a call to action taking a stand against domestic violence.

All proceeds from the First Ladies' Bruncheon benefit Genesis at South Oak Cliff, a non-residential facility that offers counseling, advocacy, and childcare services, as well as legal and emergency shelter referrals at no cost and with no strings attached.

WHEN

WHERE

Fairmont Dallas
1717 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.genesisshelter.org/events/bruncheon/

TICKET INFO

