Genesis First Ladies' Bruncheon

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support will present an afternoon of faith and fundraising at the 7th Annual First Ladies' Bruncheon. The event brings members of the faith community together for a call to action taking a stand against domestic violence.

All proceeds from the First Ladies' Bruncheon benefit Genesis at South Oak Cliff, a non-residential facility that offers counseling, advocacy, and childcare services, as well as legal and emergency shelter referrals at no cost and with no strings attached.