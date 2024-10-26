Genesis Women's Shelter presents Genesis Annual Luncheon

Genesis Women's Shelter will present its annual Luncheon, their biggest fundraiser of the year, featuring Emmy and Tony Award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth as keynote speaker. The event will not only celebrate Genesis Luncheon’s 32nd Anniversary, but also Genesis Women Shelter & Support’s 40th year of providing help & healing to women & children in Dallas.

Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004.

Her newest major project is the development of the musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite, and TV personality Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel. Chenoweth is starring in and producing the show. The musical made its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre and will make its Broadway debut in the 2025-2026 season. She can next be seen in Our Little Secret for Netflix opposite Lindsay Lohan.

