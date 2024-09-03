Genesis Young Leaders presents  10th Annual Masquerade

Genesis Young Leaders' 10th Annual Masquerade brings together hundreds of young professionals for a night of fun and fundraising. Guests can spend a black-tie evening with friends and enjoy live music, roaming dinner, signature cocktails, exclusive silent auction packages, and private access to the Perot Museum.

