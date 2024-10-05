Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Ciders & Songs

Photo courtesy of Jack Ingram

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Ciders & Songs, a family-friendly event featuring cider tastings, live music from country music artist Jack Ingram, VIP access, food, fun and games, a raffle, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.girlsincdallas.org/events/ciders-songs

TICKET INFO

$25-$65

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
