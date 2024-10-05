Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Ciders & Songs
Photo courtesy of Jack Ingram
Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Ciders & Songs, a family-friendly event featuring cider tastings, live music from country music artist Jack Ingram, VIP access, food, fun and games, a raffle, and more.
