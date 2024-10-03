Globe Life Field presents Halloween Festival

Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers. Trick or Treat stations will be available for guests to enjoy.
Other activities will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.
Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers. Trick or Treat stations will be available for guests to enjoy.
Other activities will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Free-$25