Globe Life Field presents Halloween Festival

eventdetail
Photo by Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of Texas Rangers

Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers. Trick or Treat stations will be available for guests to enjoy.

Other activities will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.

Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers. Trick or Treat stations will be available for guests to enjoy.

Other activities will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://globelifefield.com/event/halloween-festival-20241027/

TICKET INFO

Free-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.