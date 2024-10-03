Globe Life Field presents Halloween Festival

Globe Life Field will present its first-ever Halloween Festival, where guests will be invited directly onto the field at the home of the Texas Rangers to enjoy a variety of Halloween and general ballpark activities.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and bring their own trick or treat bags/containers. Trick or Treat stations will be available for guests to enjoy.

Other activities will include costume parades, a chance to run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, guided ballpark tours, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.