Goldmark Cultural Center presents Drawing invitational 4 opening reception

Photo courtesy of Goldmark Cultural Center

The Goldmark Gallery Committee will present The Fourth Annual Drawing Invitational. This year's event will feature three artists whose styles of drawing and material choices are widely varied. At the same time the viewer will discover a unity of commitment to this most basic and uniquely human form of expression running through the exhibition.

The importance of drawing in an artist’s life is hard to overstate. For most of us, artists as well as non-artists, drawing was the first form of expression we used to communicate - often before we mastered language. Additionally, drawing is the basic building block for many forms of visual art, a foundational skill we build on in our artistic journeys, whether we specialize in painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, or other art forms.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions-2/2024/7/8/fourth-annual-drawing-invitational

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
