Goldmark Cultural Center presents Jeff Hukill and Sigrun Hukill: "Where Dreams Meet Reality" opening reception

Jeff Hukill’s paintings are visual insights of universal spiritual principles, thoughts, ideas and concepts, originating from dreams, impressions, and imaginings, combined with Sigrun Hukill’s ceramics, a medium of the earth coming together “Where Dreams Meet Reality.”

The husband and wife artists live in East Dallas, not far from White Rock Lake. Both artists have been actively involved in the arts for decades. Although the artists have certainly achieved a high level of prominence and recognition in their respective fields, it is unquestionable that the immersion of these two artists into the world of the arts is perhaps motivated more deeply by their aspiration to focus on their spiritual journeys than by any desire to attain the levels of commercial success than many visual artists wish to achieve.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 9.