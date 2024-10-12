Goldmark Cultural Center presents Jill Brown and Michal Romero: "Channeling Experiences" closing  reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present the closing reception of "Channeling Experiences," a joint exhibition featuring the work of painters Jill Brown and Michal Romero. Both artists will be present during the event to respond to questions and comments about their artwork.

Brown and Romero (2023-2024 Goldmark resident artists) will be exhibiting their recent works for the first time together in 12 years. Brown works primarily in oil on canvas and utilizes various tools to scrape imagery into her surfaces. Romero also works mainly in oil on canvas but also uses mixed media on paper. Brown’s work is highly abstracted and nonobjective while Romero’s dances back and forth between representational and abstraction. Both of the women’s works, however, depict an ongoing dialogue of their search for meaning and making sense of their lives through gesture, color, imagery, and structure. Though each painter has her own aesthetic, their works collectively transform their thoughts into vibrant experiences for the viewer.

"Channeling Experiences" shows their visual conversations and brings the viewer into the stories the women shared with each other of life, aging, vulnerability, humor, love and loss. Their creations have brought them even closer together as they have shared and continue to share evolving outlooks.

