Goldmark Cultural Center presents MCat Davis: "Gaps and Spaces" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Gaps and Spaces," a solo exhibition featuring paintings by MCat Davis.

By forming a visual vocabulary for forces that have an intangible form, Davis builds and creates imagined bodies and places that straddle her experience and imagination. Davis is drawn to the infinite possibilities in emptiness, in-between, and the fleeting. With a long background in dance and choreography, Davis' art practice is activated by physicality and steady motion. She dissects personal interactions and observations into simple forms and colors that she associates with her experiences while leaving room for transformation.

Davis relates to postmodern abstractionists and transcendentalist painters; their consciousness of their surroundings and conceptualizations around energy flow and human perception greatly influence her process and development of work. This show explores possibilities born from the gaps and spaces in the every day, turning nothingness into creatures, timelines, and worlds.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 20.