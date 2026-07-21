Goldmark Cultural Center  presents Natalie Macellaio & Ana M. Lopez: "Noticing" opening reception

Goldmark Cultural Center will present "Noticing," a two-person exhibition featuring new work by Natalie Macellaio and Ana M. Lopez. The exhibition invites viewers to look more closely at the overlooked structures and systems that shape everyday life.

Through sculpture, drawings, jewelry, and enameled steel panels, Macellaio and Lopez transform familiar elements of contemporary infrastructure into subjects of careful observation, revealing the hidden labor, visual complexity, and unexpected beauty embedded within the built environment.

Macellaio examines the construction and deconstruction of urban landscapes through work inspired by highways, bridges, temporary fencing, and structural frameworks. Using drawing, 3D printing, casting, laser cutting, and traditional metalsmithing, she reimagines these monumental forms at new scales, uncovering the geometric order and fleeting character of construction sites.

Lopez presents intimate enameled steel panels depicting rooftops, where air conditioning units, vents, ductwork, and utility enclosures become intricate arrangements of line and form. Combining vitreous enamel with experimental printmaking techniques influenced by Japanese woodblock prints, her works balance representation and abstraction. These rooftop views function as portraits rather than landscapes, suggesting the people, labor, and activity within the buildings below.

Together, the artists encourage a heightened awareness of the visual environment. By directing attention to infrastructure, construction, and utility systems, "Noticing" reveals how ordinary features of the built world can become compelling subjects of curiosity, reflection, and aesthetic appreciation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 18.

