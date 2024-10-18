Goldmark Cultural Center presents Pamela Isemikon Cyril-Egware: "Ama Miemie a Yema Gba" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Pamela Isemikon Cyril-Egware

Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present the opening reception of "Ama Miemie a Yema Gba" or "Echoes of Our Heritage."

The exhibition of traditional Niger Delta wall hanging textiles, garments, and fashion accessories features original works by Professor Pamela Cyril-Egware, the 2024 recipient of the Goldmark Cultural Center’s Anthony Okonofua International Artist Residency and a skilled textile and fashion design artist and instructor from Nigeria.

Pamela will be present at the reception to respond to questions and comments about her artwork. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 18.

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/new-events/2024/11/16/exhibition-reception-ama-miemie-a-yema-gba-echoes-of-our-heritage

Admission is free.

