Goodwill Dallas presents The Lunch with Lindsey Vonn

Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. will present its ninth annual fundraiser, The Lunch, featuring Olympic and World Cup champion, Lindsey Vonn, who will give local sports enthusiasts and philanthropists an afternoon filled with inspiring tales.

The event highlights Goodwill’s transformative work in the lives of North Texas residents by creating purpose and self-sufficiency through the power of a job.

Each year, The Lunch supports Goodwill’s Workforce Development Programs, which provides robust, no-cost individualized career services. Last year, the program enabled a team of success coaches and business engagement specialists to provide intensive services to 1,237 people with barriers.