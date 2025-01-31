Grapevine Convention Center presents Train-A-Palooza
Photo courtesy of Lone Star Hi-Railers
The 11th Annual Train-A-Palooza will include sales tables, working model train layouts, and train-related toys. Exhibitors include TCA North Texas Chapter, North Texas T-Track, North Texas Brick Society, Texas Special, On30 Outlaws, Merle Wait, and DFW O Scale Modelers. The Choo Choo Express trackless train will provide train rides in the parking lot.
