Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Lone Star Speakeasy Special
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Lone Star Speakeasy Special transforms the Historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad into a mobile speakeasy, complete with sights and sounds reminiscent of the era. Visitors are encouraged to wear their finest Gatsby attire for the exclusive train excursion.
