Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Lone Star Speakeasy Special

Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Lone Star Speakeasy Special transforms the Historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad into a mobile speakeasy, complete with sights and sounds reminiscent of the era. Visitors are encouraged to wear their finest Gatsby attire for the exclusive train excursion.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Vintage Railroad
707 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.gvrr.com/event/lone-star-speakeasy-special/39282/

TICKET INFO

$52
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
