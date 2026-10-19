H-E-B presents Annual Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Central Market
Feast of Sharing provides a family-friendly, Texas-style holiday meal paired alongside a festive celebration complete with live music, a kid’s zone and Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are also on hand with representatives to provide information and resources.
Feast of Sharing provides a family-friendly, Texas-style holiday meal paired alongside a festive celebration complete with live music, a kid’s zone and Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are also on hand with representatives to provide information and resources.
WHEN
WHERE
Centennial Hall
1001 Washington St, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.centralmarket.com/community
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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