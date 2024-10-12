H-E-B presents Feast of Sharing

H-E-B will present their Feast of Sharing dinner, featuring a Texas-style holiday meal alongside a festive celebration complete with a kid’s zone, live entertainment, health and family services, Santa greetings, and more. The meals are free and open to the public (first come, first served).

H-E-B and Central Market are seeking 1,000 volunteers to assist with serving meals, clearing tables, hosting, and supporting the kid’s zone area during the four-hour events. All businesses, civic organizations, churches and schools are encouraged to sign up at centralmarket.com/community.