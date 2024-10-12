H-E-B presents Feast of Sharing

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
H-E-B will present their Feast of Sharing dinner, featuring a Texas-style holiday meal alongside a festive celebration complete with a kid’s zone, live entertainment, health and family services, Santa greetings, and more. The meals are free and open to the public (first come, first served).
H-E-B and Central Market are seeking 1,000 volunteers to assist with serving meals, clearing tables, hosting, and supporting the kid’s zone area during the four-hour events. All businesses, civic organizations, churches and schools are encouraged to sign up at centralmarket.com/community.
Admission is free.