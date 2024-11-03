Haas Moto Museum Opening Weekend

Haas Moto Museum will present its opening weekend at its new North Dallas location. The new location is a fulfillment of a promise to protect and build the legacy of motorcycle collector, adventurer and innovator Bobby Haas, the acclaimed creator of the Haas Moto Museum.

The Haas Moto Museum is one of the largest private collections of motorcycles in the world with an archive of 125 years of motorcycle history. The 230-bike collection boasts historical treasures, including a 1938 Brough Superior and a pristine1929 Majestic (500cc), to rare racers that have either competed on board tracks or set world records as land speed machines. The true jewels of the collection are 60 custom bikes from the world’s top builders, including Craig Rodsmith, Max Hazan, Cristian Sosa and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour with the museum team, take home limited-edition merchandise being screen-printed onsite, and enjoy light bites and beverages.