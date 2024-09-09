Hania Rani in concert

Hania Rani is an acclaimed Polish musician, composer, and singer who effortlessly blurs the lines between ambient, minimalism and House, submerging rhythmic pulses beneath cascading melodies.

She has regularly performed in concert halls around the world, but it was online performances, such as 2022’s livestream from the Les Invalides in Paris, her live session from Studio 2 in Warsaw, and her Tiny Desk Concert for NPR that brought her to wider attention.

Rani comes to Dallas in support of her 2023 album, Ghosts.