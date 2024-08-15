Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Dinosaurs Live! opening day

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will present the return of Dinosaurs Live!. The annual exhibit brings the ancient creatures back to life, allowing visitors to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar while showcased in a natural environment. The exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Children and the young at heart can also play on stationary baby dinosaurs and photo-op dinosaurs, or participate in an outdoor fossil dig.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 19, 2025.