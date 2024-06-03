Quantcast

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Night Out at the Heard

Photo courtesy of Heard Natural Science Museum

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will present Night Out at the Heard, an evening featuring live music, food, and a relaxed atmosphere. This special adults-only gathering invites visitors to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures under the stars, including dancing, food trucks, and a cash bar.

WHEN

WHERE

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://heardmuseum.org/night-out/

TICKET INFO

$19-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
