Holly Johnson Gallery presents David Aylsworth: "The Sun is as Big as a Yellow Balloon" opening reception

David Aylsworth is an abstract painter who, throughout his career, has deftly embraced ambiguity in the painterly process. Characterizing his painting as purely nonobjective, however, is not exactly right. In this new body of work, the artist captures the awe of bearing witness to environments both real and imagined through the sensory experience of the picture plane. Overlapping forms and wide expanses hint at the landscape with vast horizon lines to suggest receding space. His choice of color, noticeably not naturalistic, plucks the viewer from the landscape and returns them squarely to the formalist qualities of oil on canvas.

The artist has spent years cultivating his process, approaching his paintings with instinct and curiosity. His compositions unfold without a premeditated study as a continuous cycle of actions and reactions. The seeming nonchalance radiating from his shapes and palette is in fact a purposeful irreverence. Imperfection is embedded in his method, as edges are never quite smooth, colors are scumbled or applied wet-on-wet, and surfaces expose thinly veiled revisions.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 9.

