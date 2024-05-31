Quantcast

Holly Johnson Gallery presents Jackie Tileston: "Just This" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Jackie Tileston

Holly Johnson Gallery will present the opening of Jackie Tileston: "Just This," an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper.

In the artist’s most recent work, her practices in yoga and meditation, trance techniques and entheogenic experiences are converging in new experimental and conceptual processes based in automatic drawing. The paintings and drawings function as topographic energy maps of unknown realms, expressions of cosmic play, or the visual equivalent of sound waves emerging from a field of potential.

In the nondual traditions of ancient India, Consciousness is understood to be the fundamental of the universe from which everything arises. One field of blissful Awareness vibrates and separates into infinite loci of diverse individual perspectives, and the manifest universe is thus the result of ecstatic emanations from this unified field.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Holly Johnson Gallery
1845 E Levee St #100, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.hollyjohnsongallery.com/exhibition/175/exhibition_works/3172

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

