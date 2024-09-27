Holly Johnson Gallery presents Randy Twaddle: "Back to the Garden" opening reception

Holly Johnson Gallery will present the opening of "Back to the Garden," an exhibition of recent work on paper by Randy Twaddle.

Flowers have long held a place in people's culture through their beauty and symbolism and have been painted by countless artists for centuries. While Twaddle’s floral imagery may be familiar to most, his choice of media is not. His works are done in charcoal and coffee. While the charcoal offers some form for control, the application of coffee much like watercolor owes much to chance. In these works, Twaddle has managed to harness the visual and conceptual power of the flower in a fresh and unexpected way.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 28.