The Hot Wheels Legends Tour comes to Grand Prairie as the eighth U.S. stop of 2024. Celebrating its seventh year, the global contest offers custom car builders the opportunity to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car.

A team of local automotive enthusiasts and members of the Hot Wheels design team will vote for the car that will compete in the global semifinals later this year.

Hot Wheels designers and celebrity judges will examine each vehicle based on three key categories: authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit. The judges are looking for extreme, on-trend, relevant vehicles. They’ll also consider overall creativity and extra points are awarded when it’s evident that the owner put in early mornings, late nights, grit, and determination into the project.

In addition to more than 100 unique local vehicles, the tour stop will include activities for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, play spaces where kids can interact with the latest Hot Wheels toys, and Hot Wheels die-cast displays featuring coveted premium and collector cars.