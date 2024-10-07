At Huffhines Harvest Fest, visitors can explore the booths of more than 80 artists and vendors. They can also enjoy a pumpkin patch, vignettes of fall-themed décor, live music, festival food, craft beverages, marketplace vendors, children’s activities, and a craft beer garden.

On Saturday, the festival features Pawtoberfest, a dog-centric section of the festival which includes a full day of activities and vendors specifically for pets. On Sunday will be the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, where 50 local children will manage and sell items from their own booths, and the Huffhines Harvest Fest Costume Contest, giving adults, kids, and groups a chance to win cash prizes.