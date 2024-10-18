Hunger Busters presents Meet the Chefs

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Hunger Busters will present their sixth annual Meet the Chefs, featuring cuisines crafted by notable chefs who have been featured on the Food Network and curate menus for well-known celebrities. Erin Hunter, news journalist with WFAA, will serve as the emcee for the evening.
Guests will be welcomed by a cocktail reception featuring local mixologists before entering the main event highlighting live chef demonstrations. The celebrity chefs will appear on stage to provide a colorful narration of each dish before the completed entrée is plated and passed for tasting and enjoyment.
