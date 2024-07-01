The second annual It Came from Texas Film Festival celebrates films made either wholly or in part within the Lone Star State. The festival will switch from the horror/sci-fi films of inaugural event to films celebrating and examining the tall tales of the Independent Texas Spirit that lean into the Western genre.
Three Oscar-winning Texas films that are Western adjacent will headline the festival, including Tender Mercies (1983), The Last Picture Show (1971), and Giant (1956).
Other selections include the Horton Foote: The Road to Home, Children of Giant (joined by student short films), and a Mocky Horror Picture Show live riffing of Rock Baby - Rock It (1957).
The second annual It Came from Texas Film Festival celebrates films made either wholly or in part within the Lone Star State. The festival will switch from the horror/sci-fi films of inaugural event to films celebrating and examining the tall tales of the Independent Texas Spirit that lean into the Western genre.
Three Oscar-winning Texas films that are Western adjacent will headline the festival, including Tender Mercies (1983), The Last Picture Show (1971), and Giant (1956).
Other selections include the Horton Foote: The Road to Home, Children of Giant (joined by student short films), and a Mocky Horror Picture Show live riffing of Rock Baby - Rock It (1957).