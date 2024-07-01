The second annual It Came from Texas Film Festival celebrates films made either wholly or in part within the Lone Star State. The festival will switch from the horror/sci-fi films of inaugural event to films celebrating and examining the tall tales of the Independent Texas Spirit that lean into the Western genre.

Three Oscar-winning Texas films that are Western adjacent will headline the festival, including Tender Mercies (1983), The Last Picture Show (1971), and Giant (1956).

Other selections include the Horton Foote: The Road to Home, Children of Giant (joined by student short films), and a Mocky Horror Picture Show live riffing of Rock Baby - Rock It (1957).