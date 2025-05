The 2025 edition of Jazz on the Trinity will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning legend Lalah Hathaway. Other performers will include The Latin Express, Kevin Ross, Richmond Punch, Lindsay Webster, and Rick Braun.

Aside from the musical entertainment, influencer group the SilverFox Squad will conduct a meet and greet as well as a panel Q&A session. Additionally, attendees will be able to indulge in a cigar lounge. While the cigar lounge is free to enter, cigars must be purchased on site.