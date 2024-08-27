Kaleidoscope Park Grand Opening

Kaleidoscope Park, a new 5.7-acre green space/public art showcase located in Frisco, will officially open to the public, featuring a variety of grand opening activities.

The grand opening will start with the park’s official ribbon cutting featuring Kaleidoscope Park’s Executive Director Shawn Jackson and special guests like developer Craig Hall, City of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, Park board chairperson The Honorable Florence Shapiro, Communities Foundation of Texas President & CEO Wayne White, and featured artist Janet Echelman.

There will be a variety of different events taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, including fitness classes, a farmer’s market, a petting zoo, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and more. Food and beverages will be available from a selection of vendors and food trucks.

The Emerald City All-Stars will perform on Saturday night, while members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on Sunday.