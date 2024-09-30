Kaleidoscope Park presents Sunset Soiree

When Kaleidoscope Park officially opens on Saturday, Octobert 5, it will be the culmination of years of hard work and planning by the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation and its volunteers, as well as its partners at Communities Foundation of Texas, the City of Frisco and HALL Park. Those founders and the entities who have sponsored and funded the development of the park will be be feted at Sunset Soiree, a ticketed party prior to the official Grand Opening.

The first-look event offers guests the chance to stroll the park and hear from those who were fundamental in its creation and completion. They can also enjoy small bites donated by Vestal’s Catering, gelato provided by Gelato la Boca, beer provided by Rollertown Beerworks, cocktails by Socorro Tequila, and spectacular sips of HALL Wines donated by Craig and Kathryn Hall.

The evening will end with a drone show presented by North Texas’ Sky Elements.