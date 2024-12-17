Keijsers Koning presents Willie Binnie: "Marfa" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Willie Binnie

Keijsers Koning will present Willie Binnie's solo show "Marfa," a body of new paintings, works-on-paper, Polaroids, photographs, sculptures, and found objects created and gathered by the artist during his recent residency at the Chinati Foundation / Fundación Chinati in Marfa, Texas.

Binnie is known primarily as a painter, and this exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the artist’s expanded practice and his exploration of the otherworldly landscapes, grappling with themes of isolation, sovereignty, beauty, and transformation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 8.

Keijsers Koning will present Willie Binnie's solo show "Marfa," a body of new paintings, works-on-paper, Polaroids, photographs, sculptures, and found objects created and gathered by the artist during his recent residency at the Chinati Foundation / Fundación Chinati in Marfa, Texas.

Binnie is known primarily as a painter, and this exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the artist’s expanded practice and his exploration of the otherworldly landscapes, grappling with themes of isolation, sovereignty, beauty, and transformation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 8.

WHEN

WHERE

Keijsers Koning
150 Manufacturing St suite 201, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.keijserskoning.com/exhibitions/37-marfa-willie-binnie/works/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.