Keijsers Koning presents Willie Binnie: "Marfa" opening reception

Keijsers Koning will present Willie Binnie's solo show "Marfa," a body of new paintings, works-on-paper, Polaroids, photographs, sculptures, and found objects created and gathered by the artist during his recent residency at the Chinati Foundation / Fundación Chinati in Marfa, Texas.

Binnie is known primarily as a painter, and this exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the artist’s expanded practice and his exploration of the otherworldly landscapes, grappling with themes of isolation, sovereignty, beauty, and transformation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 8.