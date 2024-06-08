Kettle Art Gallery presents Jamie Walters & Ben Fluno: "Colors in Motion" opening reception

Kettle Art Gallery will present "Color in Motion" from abstract artists Jamie Walters and Ben Fluno, featuring the beauty of free flowing colors, rhythms, textures, and passions inspires questions of "how did they do that?" or "what’s it all mean?" This exhibition will enhance awareness of the intent and inspiration of these two, impressive abstractionists.

Walters had long been a patron of the gallery before picking up on her late father’s love of painting. Her first two pieces were donated to the gallery's annual "For the Love of Kettle" fundraiser in 2017. This was the beginning of a journey that has lead up to several spotlight exhibits and developing a massive following in her own right.

Fluno has also been a participant in "For the Love of Kettle," who years ago simply liked what the gallery does, and decided to donate a piece or two, year after year.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through July 22.