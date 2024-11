Kettle Art Gallery will present "Dromomania," an exhibit by artists Sandra Boskamp and Mark Shane Nelson. The exhibit is one that people can all get behind, one that balances common visions with irrational sense. These dreamlike elements, best known as "surrealism," are featured in Boskamp’s intentionally obscured, unidentifiable portraits and the folksy variations of depths, plains and images by Nelson. The show updates all that people have come to know and love about this particular technique.